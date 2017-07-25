NC law means tougher penalties for human trafficking

According to District Attorney Ben David, North Carolina had 181 documented cases of human trafficking in 2016. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina had 181 documented cases of human trafficking in 2016, according to District Attorney Ben David. He said those numbers are the reasons why the state needs tougher legislation against traffickers, and why he supports the new bill Governor Roy Cooper signed last week.

The law makes the crime a more severe felony, and outlines a licensure system for massage therapy establishments. David said it's an important change in regulation.

"It works with legitimate business community owners in saying we don't want anyone to hurt our brand," David said, "There are wonderful places that provide great service to this industry, the massage industry. We want to make sure anyone who would be a front for prostitution gets called out and has no quarter here in this state or this community."

Dawn Ferrer is the program director for A Safe Place, an organization that helps victims of commercial sexual exploitation and domestic sex trafficking. Since January alone, Ferrer says they've helped 73 people from the area.

Tess Bargebuhr will have more on the new law tonight on WECT.

