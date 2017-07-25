WFD gets second African American assistant fire chief

The Wilmington Fire Department promoted Battalion Chief Rick Pearsall to Assistant Chief Monday, July 24.

As Assistant Chief, Pearsall will oversee operations on "A" shift.

Pearsall has been with the department for nearly 27 years.

He is the second known African American to reach the Assistant Chief rank in the Wilmington Fire Department. The first was Assistant Chief Lorenzo Edge who oversaw operations for the department until his retirement in 2004.

