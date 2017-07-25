Get ready to 'Stuff the Bus'

Stuff the Bus is a three-day back-to-school drive to help at-risk youth in New Hanover and Pender counties. (Source: Pixabay)

As students gear up for the traditional school year, it's time to stuff the bus.

You can donate supplies at Mayfaire Town Center to help children who would not otherwise be able to afford school supplies.

Last year, over $80,000 worth of supplies were collected and distributed to students.

The campaign will run from August 4-6 at Mayfaire Town Center in front of Regal Cinema from 12-6 p.m. each day.

