Carolina Beach leaders may reconsider size of fine for dogs on beach

The Carolina Beach Town Council may consider changing the fine for those cited for having a dog on the beach or boardwalk later this year.

The subject was discussed during the council's workshop Tuesday morning.

The current fine is $250.

So far this year, 55 tickets have been given for dogs being on the beach and another 15 issues for dogs on the boardwalk.

Carolina Beach Police Chief Chris Spivey said more than half of the citations have been appealed,

"The enforcement is working but they are not paying the fines," said Mayor Pro Ten LeAnn Pierce. "And I think we're taxing our police chief with having to deal with all of these appeals."

Council members agreed to revisit the size of the fine after the current summer season ends.

From April 1 through Sept. 30, dogs are only allowed on the municipal beach strand before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk at anytime during the year.

