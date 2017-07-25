Signed bill could allow for new state park

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill Tuesday that could be the first step toward adding a new state park in the southeastern part of North Carolina.

Cooper authorized a study for a potential park along the Black River that would span Balden, Pender and Sampson counties.

The area is home to some of the oldest trees east of the Rockies, Cypress trees that are more than 1,600 years old.

“From the mountains to the coast, our state parks and state natural areas protect North Carolina’s treasured natural resources for all of us to enjoy,” said Cooper. “I’m proud to continue this tradition by adding these three unique properties to our state parks system.”

The study will look at things like land use, costs and impact on the surrounding communities.

