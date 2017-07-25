Carolina Beach looks to partner with church on location for water storage tank

Carolina Beach officials are taking the first steps toward building a new three million-gallon ground water storage tank. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach officials are taking the first steps toward building a new three million-gallon ground water storage tank.

Town Manager Michael Cramer updated town council members on the project during a workshop Tuesday morning.

The town is planning to partner with Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church to place the new tank next to the existing elevated 500,000-gallon water tank located off Dow Road.

The church would give the town a section of its property for the purpose of building the tank while a city-owned alleyway, which runs through the church's parking lot, would be turned over to the church.

Part of the property that would go from the church to the town contains a stormwater pond.

Council member Tom Bridges, who is a member of the church, said that church officials are in favor of the partnership. He mentioned that the maintaining the stormwater pond has been a huge expense for the church.

When the project is completed, it give the town the ability to decommission its water tank on Raleigh Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.