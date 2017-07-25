My turn: radical transparency is needed even when leaders don't have all the answers

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper didn’t have a great excuse for why he insisted on meeting privately with elected leaders before coming out to read prepared remarks to the public and media this week. Cooper said this is the way he typically does things.

But after citizens in this area have spent years drinking water laced with potentially dangerous contaminants, the time for the way we used to do things is over.

We’ve talked about how Chemours should have had an open meeting last month with local leaders, but admittedly they had no legal obligation to even have that meeting.

However, Cooper and the others in that room this week are in their positions because of us. They work for us. They’re accountable to us. And yet “we” were not included until the very end of that discussion.

Let me suggest something new…radical transparency. Over communicate. Don’t be afraid to admit in public that you don’t have all the answers. Let’s learn together. It will not always feel comfortable, but we deserve a better way of dealing with matters like this.

