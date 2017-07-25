UPDATE: Leland police charge man with using counterfeit money

Miller allegedly used counterfeit currency at the Lowe's Foods on July 13.(Source: Leland Police Department)

The Leland Police Department has identified a man who allegedly used counterfeit money at a grocery store.

According to officials, Thadeus Justin Miller, 27, was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of forgery of instrument.

The incident happened at the Lowe's Food in the Brunswick Forest shopping center on July 13.

Miller was originally jailed in New Hanover County after Wilmington police arrested him on July 23. According to jail records, he has warrants out of New Hanover, Brunswick, Wake, and Guilford counties for similar offenses.

Miller was transferred to the Brunswick County Detention Center on July 24 and booked under a $40,000 bond.

Leland police anticipate additional charges will be filed against Miller.

