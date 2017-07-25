Leland police seek identity of man accused of using fake money

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say used fake money at a grocery store.(Source: Leland Police Department)

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say used fake money at a grocery store.

According to police, the incident happened at the Lowe's Food in the Brunswick Forest shopping center on July 13.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity should contact Det. Hutt with the Leland Police Department at 910-332-5009 or email ehutt@townofleland.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.