Police search for driver who crashed into convenience store

Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a Han-Dee Hugo’s building and left the scene.

According to a police report, a blue Chevrolet Cobalt crashed into the building located at 4100 Oleander Drive around 2:15 a.m. on July 5. Surveillance video captured the vehicle driving over the cement parking block while attempting to park, and crashing into a support beam. The vehicle then backs up and leaves.

The vehicle was estimated to be traveling 10 mph when it hit the building. The collision reportedly caused $1,500 in damage to the store.

The vehicle is believed to have grey paint on the back-right quarter panel near the tire, as well as missing hubcaps, according to police.

A dog, described as a black and white tan Beagle mix, was seen in the front seat of the vehicle was thrown about during the crash.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this car or driver, please use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department Hit & Run Investigator at 910-765-0861.

