Habitual felon convicted of selling heroin

A habitual felon is headed to prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Antonio Carroway Jr., 32, of Wilmington, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover Superior Court on Monday to one count of selling heroin.

Carroway was sentenced as a habitual felon to 87-117 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Carroway sold ten bindles of heroin for $150 to an undercover informant for the Wilmington Police Department on April 24, 2014. The buy took place in the area of 13th and Greenfield streets and was captured on video.

Carroway has previous convictions in New Hanover County on drug, robbery, and burglary charges.

