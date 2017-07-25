Animal rights advocates want tougher laws to ban tethering

An animal rights group want to change laws in Brunswick County to keep owners from tying their animals up outside for long periods of time.

Advocates for Animal Rights (AFAR), led by Kimberly Sherwood, has asked commissioners to make changes to current animal cruelty ordinances. Under the current laws, an owner in Brunswick County would be charged with animal cruelty if their pet was wearing a "collar, rope or chain embedded in or causing injury to the animal's neck."

Sherwood wants to ban tethering in hopes to prevent the animals from getting hurt in the first place.

In neighboring New Hanover County, keeping your dog tied up in the yard is banned unless you are in the yard with it at all times.

Sherwood says she has spoken in front of the commissioners during public speaking periods but denied a spot on the agenda to give her more time to state her case.

Commissioner Pat Sykes said in a statement,

"Our current county ordinance provisions enables law enforcement to address any reported cruel treatment of animals. Our Sheriff's Office, Animal Services Office has done an outstanding job in administrating the ordinance. I will continue to support our current ordinance."

WECT's Connor DelPrete will talk to Sherwood about her vision for animal cruelty laws in Brunswick County and discuss the enforcement of a tethering ban with a county that already has the laws put in place.

