State fire marshal to visit Bladen County Tuesday

Mike Causey, North Carolina's insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, will visit fire departments in Bladen County Tuesday.

Causey plans to talk about improving volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention. He will meet with Bladen County Fire Marshal Kenneth Clark, Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker and representatives from the Clarkton, Elizabethtown and Lisbon fire departments.

Causey will also award Rusty Marsh of the Clarkton Fire Department the Order of the Guardian. This award identifies character integrity, service and honor by fire and rescue professionals.

