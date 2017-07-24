MacKenzie Gore continues to shine in rookie ball

Second time was a charm for former Whiteville baseball standout MacKenzie Gore.
Monday night Gore make his second start for the San Diego Padres rookie league team in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gore dominated the Mariner rookie league team giving up just one hit (infield single) over 2 2/3rd innings and striking out 6.
