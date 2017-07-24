Wilmington Post 10 walks off with 9-8 over Rowan County

For the third time in four days the Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team won in walk off fashion.

Wilmington was tied at 8 with Rowan County in the bottom of the 9th at the State Legion tournament hosted by Pitt County Community College, when Kyle Smith singled home Brad Pennington to give Post 10 the 9-8 victory.



Wilmington will now play Randolph or Pitt County Tuesday at 1pm.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.