Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six games (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Morehead City Marlins 7-4 on the road Monday, extending the team’s win streak to a season-high six games.



Michael Sandle powered the Sharks’ offense, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Former New Hanover standout Caleb Bishop made his first appearance for the Sharks. Bishop gave up 2 runs over 2 innings pitched.



Wilmington is now 24-19 overall, 11-4 in the second half.

The Sharks return home to Buck Hardee Field Tuesday when they play host to Savannah. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

