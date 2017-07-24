Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six games

Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six games (Source: Wilmington Sharks) Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six games (Source: Wilmington Sharks)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Morehead City Marlins 7-4 on the road Monday, extending the team’s win streak to a season-high six games.

Michael Sandle powered the Sharks’ offense, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Former New Hanover standout Caleb Bishop made his first appearance for the Sharks. Bishop gave up 2 runs over 2 innings pitched.

Wilmington is now 24-19 overall, 11-4 in the second half.

The Sharks return home to Buck Hardee Field Tuesday when they play host to Savannah. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly