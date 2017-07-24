Sharks down Marlins 7-4 to extend win streak to season-high six games

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Morehead City Marlins 7-4 on the road Monday, extending the team’s win streak to a season-high six games.
Michael Sandle powered the Sharks’ offense, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.
Former New Hanover standout Caleb Bishop made his first appearance for the Sharks. Bishop gave up 2 runs over 2 innings pitched.
Wilmington is now 24-19 overall, 11-4 in the second half.
The Sharks return home to Buck Hardee Field Tuesday when they play host to Savannah. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.