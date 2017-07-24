MISSING: 56-year-old man last seen Sunday

Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
