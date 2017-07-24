MISSING: 56-year-old man last seen Sunday

Michael Christian Chapman, 56, was las seen at 620 Wild Dunes Circle on 7/23. (Source: NHCSO)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Michael Christian Chapman, 56, was last seen at 620 Wild Dunes Circle on July 23.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve button down, brown shorts and camo-colored crocs.

He is described as 5'8", 190 pounds, medium build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Chapman also has an open heart surgery scar.

Anyone who knows information regarding his whereabouts should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

