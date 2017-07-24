Family eager to return to water after sinking

The Link family isn't going to let their love for the water fade after their boat sank in Shallotte Inlet on Saturday. (Source: Link Family)

The Link family isn't going to let their love for the water fade after their boat sank in Shallotte Inlet on Saturday.

“A situation is only as scary as you let it be," said Townsend Link.

Link was taking his daughters offshore fishing for the first time when the family's boat, the Eliza Gray, broke down just as the family reached the ocean. Link and his wife Amanda did what they could to keep their daughters calm.

“Every time a wave hit the boat, we pretended we were at the car wash, and we took turns washing the boat as we were sinking," said Link.

The family's situation quickly got worse as the boat took on more and more water.

“I issued a mayday with the US Coast Guard saying we are going down," said Link.

Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued the Links just as their boat went under. Link said he can't thank the first responders enough.

“It was just awesome to see the love that these guys had to make us feel at home," said Link. "When my girls talk about it, they don’t talk about being scared or being worried. They talk about how much fun they had at the fire department, and that they want to go back and see these guys.”

The Links are no stranger to the water. They live near White Lake and use their boat frequently, but they said this experience has been a wake up call.

“The thing about mother ocean, it doesn’t matter how much experience you have, or how big your boat is, or how new your boat is," said Link. "If the ocean wants your boat, then the ocean is going to take your boat.”

