Matt Williams staying with UNCW baseball

UNCW pitching coach Matt Williams is staying with the Seahawks.



Williams made the news official on twitter this afternoon.

He was in the running for the very same job at the College of Charleston.



“I really appreciate of Seahawk Athletic Director Jimmy Bass, baseball head coach Mark Scalf, and assistant Randy Hood” said Matt Williams.



Williams has helped build the UNCW pitching staff into one of the best in the Colonial Athletic Association.



“I am excited about the direction and future of the program” said Williams.



Williams just finished his 4th season with the Seahawks.



