Port City marching band gives kids opportunities

The Port City DiamondBacks started about a year ago after funding stopped for the Boys and Girls Club band. (Source: WECT)

A music group in the Port City is marching to the beat of their own drums.

The Port City Diamond Backs, a marching band group, started about a year ago after funding stopped for the Boys and Girls Club band.

The founders of the group, Tyshoan White, Alonzo Carr and Juan Kennedy, found some old drums from a friend and had some kids interested in joining and soon the group was formed.

Their routines are in the style of historically black colleges and universities or, HBCU, with choreographed dancing.

"We do a lot of marching band percussion," Carr said. "That's kind of our style. Marching band majorette-type style."

White says the group serves as more than just a marching band for the kids. He says it's a way for them to take their minds off other things that may be happening at home.

"The kids needed it because there was so much going on in the community at the time too as far as all the killings and stuff," White said. "So we were like, why not give them an opportunity and a way to get out."

Carr says the group also provides leadership and guidance for the kids in the community.

"All they need is some leadership and some guidance to show them bigger and better things," Carr said. "We're all about exposing them to the college lifestyle. We just want their minds to elevate to a place where education is key and music is key."

Since their start they have preformed at competitions, family reunions, and birthday parties.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.