Columbus County Dixie Youth teams gears up for World Series

Hard work has played off for the Columbus County AA Dixie Youth baseball team.

The team recently won the North Carolina championship earning a trip to Cleveland, Mississippi and the World Series



“I knew we had a special group at this age” said coach Josh Simmons. “But I never dreamed of it being this good.”

The team has had to work hard for their success. On the very first day of practice the outfielder had difficulty catching fly ball. Now they track down everything hit in the air.

Now that the team is off to the World Series the team has one goal.



“We are going to try to win it all” said infielder Adrion Jenrette.

For head coach Josh Simmons the experience has been made more special being able to coach his son Tailor.

“Just to see him grow and his passion for baseball” said Josh Simmons. “It just gets me excited. They say sometimes I get more excited than he does. But just the love he has for the game, and it’s not just him but the 11 other players on the team.”

Columbus County will open play at the World Series Saturday, July 29th at 10am CT against the team from Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.