'Lowe's Heroes' rebuilds boys & girls club facility

The president of a club dedicated to empowering at-risk kids said he finally feels comfortable moving his youth back into a facility thanks to a generous gift from a group of volunteers.

"Lowe's Heroes," a group of employees-turned-volunteers, raised money to make the necessary repairs to a Community Boys & Girls Club facility on Fanning Street.

"They had a fire over here and we are just trying to restore the building," Kevin Gause, a volunteer, said as he painted the building. "As you can there's a lot of people out here working we have four stores involved which is the largest I've ever been involved in."

Wayne Lofton, president and CEO of the club, said he moved the kids out of the building after an electrical fire four years ago. Lofton said he wasn't comfortable moving everyone back in until the building underwent major renovations. 'Lowe's Heroes' stepped in to help.

"Obviously when we first came in here there was a lot of cracks in the walls," Kyle Osterhout, a volunteer, said. "The whole ceiling needed to come down." Repairs could cost up to $30,000. The club won't have to pay a dime, thanks to the collaborative work from the home improvement stores and donations from contractors.

"One of our main purposes is to help people love where they live," Gause said. "This area has had a lot of negative press lately, I think this will be nothing but a positive for them."

Once completed, the facility should give the club much-needed breathing room. A club representative said the younger boys relocated to the main building after the fire and don't have enough space.

"It's too cluttered and too small, they are actually using it as their classroom space and as what this facility would give them," Osterhout said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.