Wilmington couple wins $1 million lottery prize

Joseph and Susan Nemec bought the $30 ticket at the MJ Pit Stop on Carolina Beach Road. (NC Education Lottery)

A Wilmington couple won $1 million playing the Extreme Millions scratch-off game.

Joseph and Susan Nemec bought the $30 ticket at the MJ Pit Stop on Carolina Beach Road.

The couple claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. The Nemecs chose the lump sum, taking home $417,015 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Extreme Millions launched in December with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million. All top prizes and 15 $1 million prizes remain. There are also three second-chance drawings remaining with a prize of $1 million.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.