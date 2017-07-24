Eat your veggies with this Summer Succotash recipe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Eat your veggies with this Summer Succotash recipe

Summer Succotash. (Source: WECT) Summer Succotash. (Source: WECT)

Chef Matt Register, of Southern Smoke, and his daughter, Taylor, 11, joined us Monday on WECT News First at Four to share a delicious and healthy Summer Succotash.

Summer Succotash ingredients:

  • 3 cups of butter beans blanched
  • Onion medium diced onion
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 4 pieces of bacon ( reserve grease)
  • fresh corn kernels about 2 cups )
  • 2 cups of cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1/2 cup of chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup of chopped okra
  • Fresh basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Fresh grated pecorino cheese

