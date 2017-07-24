Eat your veggies with this Summer Succotash recipe

Summer Succotash. (Source: WECT)
Chef Matt Register, of Southern Smoke, and his daughter, Taylor, 11, joined us Monday on WECT News First at Four to share a delicious and healthy Summer Succotash.
Summer Succotash ingredients:
- 3 cups of butter beans blanched
- Onion medium diced onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 4 pieces of bacon ( reserve grease)
- fresh corn kernels about 2 cups )
- 2 cups of cherry tomatoes halved
- 1/2 cup of chicken broth
- 1/2 cup of chopped okra
- Fresh basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh grated pecorino cheese
