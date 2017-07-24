Clarkton man pleads guilty to murder charge in fatal DWI crash

A Clarkton man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to a deadly DWI accident in Columbus County in 2015.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Francis Vernon Baldwin, 56, entered a guilty plea in Columbus County Superior Court Monday to second-degree murder.

Baldwin was sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison.

The victim, 47-year-old Michael Evins Campbell, was struck and killed by Baldwin as he was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Hallsboro and John Spaulding roads on May 31, 2015.

Investigators said Baldwin pulled in front of Campbell as he was attempting to make a left turn onto John Spaulding Road. Campbell was pronounced dead at Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville.

Baldwin had a blood alcohol level of 0.14 at the time of the crash, according to officials.

