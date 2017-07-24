Man falls from sailboat off Ocean Isle Beach coast

A man was taken to the hospital after he fell from a sailboat off the Brunswick County coast Monday afternoon.

According to emergency officials, the incident happened in the Tubbs Inlet area between Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach around 1:10 pm.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith said the victim's son called 911 after his father fell from a sailboat and landed in the water.

Emergency rescue units from Ocean Isle and Sunset beaches responded and found the man in the ocean. He was brought back to the Ocean Isle Beach shore and taken to the hospital.

Smith said the man was unconscious as he was being rushed to the hospital.

His current status is not known.

