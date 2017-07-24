Animal control officers train to use tranquilizer darts

Full-time officers with Columbus County Animal Control are training on how to effectively use tranquilizing darts to capture difficult strays or feral animals. (Source: WECT)

It’s not shoot to kill, it’s shoot to tranquilize. Full-time officers with Columbus County Animal Control are training on how to effectively use tranquilizing darts to capture difficult strays or feral animals.

“If the amount of time we have to spend trapping is decreased, it’ll be faster for the people who want the animals removed and get them off of there,” director Joey Prince said. “It’ll be less resources used going to and from because the traps are checked every day.”

In the past few weeks, animal control has had up to 17 traps throughout the county. Columbus County is one of the largest in North Carolina, and it's not always cost effective. It takes time and money to check traps, that often are empty.

“There’s a reason they survive in the wild,” Prince said. “The animals are too smart for the traps. They can go in and eat the food and then come back and never set the trap. You just don’t have a lot of options.”

Four full-time officers are receiving the training on tranquilizing animals. It’s not just about having good aim, there are other factors involved to make it a successful option.

"If you have a public safety issue with an aggressive animal, this is one step to be taken without taking the animal’s life,” instructor Steve Massey said. “You have to be able to calculate your dosages, how to transport the animal, how to take care of the animal after it’s been tranquilized.”

Columbus County Commissioners approved the funding for this fiscal year, which started earlier in July. The $3,000 initial cost will cover training and equipment.

“When you try to get an animal, you never know what you’re going to get into,” Prince said. He often sees wounded animals who have been victims of abuse. “This program could help. This is the last line of defense. Now in an emergency situation, it would be first, but in normal operations it’s going to be the last straw.”

