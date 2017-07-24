NC man accused of trying to hire someone to kill wife - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NC man accused of trying to hire someone to kill wife

James Smith (Source: WITN) James Smith (Source: WITN)
GREENVILLE, NC (AP) -

Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say tried to hire someone to kill his wife.
    
Greenville police told local media outlets that 35-year-old James Smith is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He is being held in the Pitt County jail under a $1 million bond. He appeared in court on Monday. It's not known if he has an attorney.
    
According to police, they received a call Sunday from someone who reported a man whom he met through mutual acquaintances had tried to hire him to kill his wife. A prosecutor said in court that the man was equipped with a recording device when he and Smith talked in detail about his plot.
    
Investigators said they are still working to determine a motive.

