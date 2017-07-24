Point and shoot: Kids take family photography up a notch

Now that more kids take an interest in photography, there are ways to make the experience picture perfect. (Source: NPN)

When your child wants to be the family photographer, you may worry about the quality of the pictures or the equipment getting damaged. Now that more kids take an interest in photography, there are ways to make the experience picture perfect.

Seven-year-old Shelby Langford loves taking pictures of her dog, the cow and her siblings on the family farm. Her mom says Shelby and her sisters have quite the eye.

“When we go on vacations and different places, it’s really fun to see what they create,” Marisa Langford said.

They use gear that was already sitting around the house.

“For us, iPhones make it really easy to shoot and then edit,” Langford said.

Me Ra Koh says any major brand smartphone camera is a game changer when it comes to getting the “littles” snapping shots. She is a professional photographer who shares photo-taking tips in seminars, books and a television series.

“We really made that show for moms, but kids got so into watching it and now no matter where I go, I have 3 and 4-year-olds come up to me who want to show me the photos that they’re taking,” Koh said.

There are now summer camps offering camera classes for children and online lessons, too.

“Let them learn the basics and run with that,” Koh said.

Worried they’ll drop the camera phone? Devices like Pixlplay put it in a protected case that resembles a 35-millimeter model, and there are kid-proof cameras that don’t require a phone at all.

But part of the fun, the kids say, is having the apps that make it so easy to take a regular picture and make it frame-worthy.

Blaze Tausend, an 11-year-old photographer, prefers “the Instagram editing feature and another app called Colorsplash.”

Koh suggests printing your kid’s favorite photos to encourage the hobby and points out this is a good way to get parents in the picture for once.

