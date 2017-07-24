Vacationer hit by vehicle in Holden Beach

James Dullaghan was charged with left of center and failure to yield right of way. (Source: Raycom Media)

An 80-year-old Holden Beach man was charged with several traffic-related offenses after reportedly hitting a vacationer with his car Monday.

According to the Holden Beach Police Department, James Dullaghan abruptly turned at the intersection of NC 130 and Ocean Boulevard West at approximately 8:45 a.m., crossing the center line and hitting Anne McClain, of Virginia.

McClain was taken to Grand Strand Hospital and reportedly is in stable condition.

Dullaghan was charged with left of center and failure to yield right of way.

