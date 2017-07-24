Emotions run high at Gov. Cooper's GenX press conference

Grassroots organizations demand answers from the Governor's office Monday in regards to GenX (Source: WECT)

Many local grassroots organizations showed up Monday to hear Governor Roy Cooper speak about GenX, an unregulated chemical found in the Cape Fear River.

Those in attendance included 'Clean Cape Fear,' 'Women Organizing Wilmington' and 'Wilmington Stop GenX in our Water.'

Citizens of those groups came in carrying signs, many supporting the governor, with a mission to understand if the water in our region is safe to drink.

Cooper announced at a news conference following a closed-door meeting with local and state leaders that the NC Department of Environmental Quality will deny Chemours' pending permit to release GenX into the Cape Fear River.

Wilmington resident Beth Marcinko heads up Wilmington Stop GenX in our Water. She said denying Chemours' pending permit is not enough, Monday she released her anger towards Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC Health and Human Services

"What are you going to do? Are you going to start bringing clean water to Wilmington?" Marcinko yelled at Cohen during Monday's news conference.

Cohen responded by saying the department considers the water safe to drink, and fish from the contaminated water safe to eat.

"You guys are elected officials... when you found out that our waters were tainted you should have told us right then and there instead of keep testing the water after you knew it was contaminated," Marcinko said.

Marcinko said she can't believe Cohen is advising babies and pregnant mothers and those that are most vulnerable to still drink the tainted water.

"While I understand your concerns, we want you to know we are looking at every available piece of evidence that we have and are being as conservative as we can be, and that is why I even drank the water here this morning," Cohen explained.

Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson was also at the news conference and voiced his concerns.

"How can you say to 250,000 residents that our water is safe to drink, when so little testing has made on rats and mice?" Peterson asked.

"I think it is fair to say that the science does continue to evolve here and we hope and have asked the CDC for more studies and more data." Cohen responded, "This is a living process we will go through together."

Many of the leaders of these grassroots campaigns left the not feeling very satisfied.

"We don't need a dog and pony show, we need solid and concrete answers," said Marcinko. "This is a huge water crisis and epidemic, we all need water to live."

