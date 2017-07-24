Brunch Bill's first day in Wilmington proves successful

The brunch bill, allowing restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays went into effect yesterday in Wilmington, and it was nothing short of a celebration, according to downtown restaurant managers.

Restaurants like BlackFinn Ameripub opened their doors an hour early for the new law and still had a line before 10 a.m.

“We probably had about 40 to 50 people waiting and we filled up pretty quickly. Which, we were taken a little bit by surprise and did’t think it would hit so quickly, but people were in a very festive mood having some liquid libations,” BlackFinn operating partner Dennis Walsh said.

Walsh said waiters served around 680 mimosas throughout the day, a “substantial difference” compared to typical Sundays. Hell’s Kitchen manager Brad Heller said the turnout at the bar downtown was similar.

“We did 10 times [the business we normally do] at least. We had those extra two hours so we served quite a bit more,” Heller said.

According to Heller, Hell’s Kitchen will continue to continue to open at nine a.m. Sundays, two hours before the normal the bar’s doors open. They also plan to keep their extended food menu on Sundays.

BlackFinn will now open at 10 a.m. every Sunday, an hour earlier than when it previously opened. They will also serve $1.00 mimosas on Sundays.

