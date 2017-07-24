What's old is new again

We live in a digital world, but not everyone’s content to swipe right and left click. In fact, low-tech and vintage goods are making a big comeback, especially with millennials.

One step into Emily Force’s apartment and you’ll feel like you’ve gone back in time, thanks to everything from vinyl records to vintage collectibles.

“It’s just cool to have your own unique, eclectic stuff and clothes,” Force said.

Experts say these days, nostalgia rules. Jason Dorsey is a generational expert and says millennials are especially fascinated by what they may consider relics.

“They want a connection to the past, to history,” Dorsey said. “And they also want something that’s tangible, that really connects us with the time and a sense of place that many millennials can’t find in a digital world.”

The sense of yesteryear is big business. One recent survey found 92 percent of college students prefer print books to their digital counterparts. And vinyl sales keep climbing with 13.1 million records sold in the US last year. And the mix tape is back with cassette tape sales growing by 74 percent last year.

“It’s not replacing your iPhone, but it’s certainly a supplement to it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey believes the low-tech trend is fueled by the growing desire to make a mark in this mass- produced world, and it’s not just one decade in demand.

“The 40s, 50s might be more prominent for say, furniture,” Dorsey said. “Sixties and 70s might be more prominent for clothing, and the 70s, maybe even 80s we might see in film and these other places.”

Brands are also paying attention to all this nostalgia. You don’t have to look far to find new twists on old favorites from cereals to tortilla chips to clothing, and blast-from-the-past beverages like Zima and Crystal Pepsi are back on store shelves.

