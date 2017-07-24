Crews complete Lancaster Road drainage project

Crews with the City of Wilmington completed the Lancaster Road drainage project last week. (Source: WECT)

Crews with the City of Wilmington completed the Lancaster Road drainage project last week.

Improvements were made along Lancaster, Westchester and Wallington roads to help prevent flooding in the area during storms.

City crews regraded the roadside ditches and installed a new culvert under Lancaster Road near the Wallington Road intersection.

The city also used a state grant to convert a drainage ditch into an infiltration basin, which will absorb and filter pollutants from stormwater runoff through the soil.

