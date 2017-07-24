City wants public's input on trees

Wilmington officials would like to get input from residents on protecting, restoring and increasing the city's tree canopy. (Source: WECT)

A public input meeting will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Wilmington was one of just two cities in the state selected by the North Carolina Forest Service to take part in a federal study that focuses on how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of local waterways.

City officials will use the meeting to provide information on the grant project and to get input on the perception of the current city tree coverage, specific locations in the city that need more trees and tree-related practices led by citizens or the local government that can be used but are not currently in place.

