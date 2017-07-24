40 guns guns stolen from Columbus County home

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after thieves broke into a home near Whiteville and stole approximately 40 guns.

According to officials, the larceny was first reported around 12:50 p.m. on July 21 at a home on Greenfield Lane.

Officials said the suspects broke into the front door of the residence and stole the firearms which included shotguns, rifles, and handguns. According to the incident report from the sheriff's office, the guns were valued at $14,000.

No one was home at the time of the theft and no one was injured.

