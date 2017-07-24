Little Buddy: Ajaylah

Ajaylah is an easy-going eight-year-old from Brunswick County.

She loves reading, cheerleading and dancing. She would love a Big Buddy to read with and help her with math as she will be starting third grade soon.

If you are interested in mentoring Ajaylah, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.