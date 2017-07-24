3 Wilmington men plead guilty to trafficking heroin

Three Wilmington men are headed to prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin, the District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Last week, Michael McMillian, 32, pleaded guilty trafficking heroin more than four grams by transportation, manufacturing, and possession. He was sentenced to 70-93 months in prison and fined $50,000.

Ahmad Davis, 40, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin more than 28 grams, conspiracy to traffic in heroin more than 28 grams, and possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Davis was sentenced to 60-84 months in prison.

McMillian, Davis, and two other persons agreed on Feb. 11, 2015, to go to New York to obtain a quantity of raw heroin to distribute in the Wilmington area. McMillian knew the heroin seller and Davis would provide the money to purchase the drug.

On July 12, 2015, McMillian, Davis, and a third man, drove two cars to New York and purchased a large quantity of heroin and a cutting agent. Prior to leaving New York, a woman was given an amount of the heroin to test. She then fell unconscious but was revived in the hotel room.

The group left New York on July 12. Prosecutors said the heroin was hidden inside a child's toy in one of the cars. Davis and McMillian were traveling in the other car, which was owned by another man. They stopped at a Walmart in Maryland to purchase drug paraphernalia such as a grinder, stamps, and other package material used to distribute heroin.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department, along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, stopped both cars in the Castle Hayne area. Officers seized 30 grams of heroin and nearly two ounces of a cutting agent inside the toy. Davis, McMillian, and a third man were arrested.

"A significant heroin pipeline to Wilmington has been disrupted by the combined efforts, hard work and cooperation between various law enforcement agencies," Timothy Severo, assistant district attorney, said in a news release.

In an unrelated case, Michael Eugene Williams, 22, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on July 20 to trafficking heroin more than four grams, conspiracy to traffic heroin, and sale of heroin.

Williams was sentenced to 40-57 months in prison.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Williams distributed more than 300 bags of heroin in Wilmington between July 29-Aug. 8, 2016. Prosecutors say Williams began distributing a stronger brand of heroin after his customers complained his first brand was too weak. At least one overdose was attributed to Williams, but no deaths.

Prosecutors say Williams was distributing heroin to at least one person who was then selling at a number of Market Street motels.

On Aug, 8, 2016, New Hanover County detectives initiated a search warrant at Williams' home on Berkely Drive and confiscated more than 300 bags of heroin and around four grams of raw heroin.

"Heroin distribution will not be tolerated anywhere in our community, but we will continue to be hyper vigilant in our prosecution of cases in the hotels and motels of the Market Street corridor," said Severo.

