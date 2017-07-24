WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper to address media after GenX meeting with local leaders

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to address the media at 10 a.m. Monday after a meeting with local leaders about GenX.

The meeting, which was held at the New Hanover County Government Center, was closed to all media except a pool reporter from the StarNews.

When asked why the meeting was closed to the media besides the pool reporter, Gov. Cooper told WECT that he owes it to the public officials in attendance to meet privately first.

"One of the things I want to make sure is that this is very normal for me to meet with public officials and to get frank discussions back and forth," Gov. Cooper said just before Monday's meeting. "We are going to do a public session and make sure that everything is disclosed and I look forward to doing that in a few minutes.

"I'll certainly let you ask a lot of questions as we go forward. But we want to have this meeting first so I can have a free and frank exchange with local officials about this important issue. And we'll make sure that everyone gets a chance to ask all the questions you want when we're outside in the public part of the meeting."

New Hanover County officials offered to televise the meeting but Cooper's office declined.

"We did not arrange this meeting," New Hanover County manager Chris Coudriet said when asked about the decision to allow just a pool reporter into the meeting. "We were invited, so we accepted. Who is attending and what media representatives are not decisions that New Hanover County was making.

"I think the governor wants to make sure he has ample space to share with us what he is doing. and that those that are around the table-- the elected officials that are there -- have a chance to ask questions in an organized way. and then all of that will be shared in the press conference."

Mobile users can watch the news conference here.

Expected to join Cooper were Michael Regan, secretary of the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Cooper's visit came on the heels of a letter sent by New Hanover County Commission Chair Woody White to Cooper asking that the state "act swiftly and transparently" in responding the region's concerns over GenX, an unregulated chemical found in the Cape Fear River.

DEQ along with DHHS launched an investigation into Chemours on June 14 over the company's discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

