Gov. Cooper: Chemours' pending permit will be denied

The Department of Environmental Quality is going to deny Chemours pending permit request to release GenX, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Monday after meeting with local officials. (Source: WECT)

"Chemours has shown it can capture an incinerate GenX without discharging it into the water," Cooper said. "And the company must continue to do that."

Cooper said he's directed the state's employees to work on the GenX issue as if their own families are drinking the water affected every day.

Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said during the press conference that the department considers the water safe to drink and and fish from the contaminated water safe to eat.

Cohen said information on the long-term effects of GenX consumption is limited, and that most of the tests have been on rats.

"We're not seeing it accumulate," Cohen said. "But we need more information and but we need to do more work in this area.

"I drank the water this morning. I can continue to say as a physician and the leader of the department that people can continue to drink the water but we'll also continue to do work to make sure we're not leaving any stone unturned."

She also said she would not recommend purchasing the filtration system with the hopes it will remove GenX from the water.

"We're not recommending filtration systems because we haven't seen one that is able to filter out the GenX," Cohen said. "But we continue to look at that issue."

Cooper also said he's asked the SBI to assess whether a criminal investigation is warranted in this case. He said the SBI will partner with the NC Department of Environmental Quality and the EPA to determine if there is evidence of a violations of the permit or the federal consent order granting Chemours permission to manufacture GenX.

Cooper said he's spoken with Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to request a public health assessment to look at any potential long-term health effects of the compound.

Cohen said that the department didn't see any unusual patterns of cancer in the Cape Fear area compared to the state but that the CDC will conduct a deeper analysis.

Cooper also acknowledged that GenX isn't the only compound that could be affecting the water quality in the area. He said is is expanding the scope of the Science Advisory Board to review the research and assist the state in addressing water quality.

He said that the state needs more experts working on protecting the quality of its water, and that he will push for legislation that would add more staff to the DEQ and DHHS.

The meeting, which was held at the New Hanover County Government Center, was closed to all media except a pool reporter from the StarNews.

When asked why the meeting was closed to the media besides the pool reporter, Gov. Cooper told WECT that he owes it to the public officials in attendance to meet privately first.

"One of the things I want to make sure is that this is very normal for me to meet with public officials and to get frank discussions back and forth," Gov. Cooper said just before Monday's meeting. "We are going to do a public session and make sure that everything is disclosed and I look forward to doing that in a few minutes.

"I'll certainly let you ask a lot of questions as we go forward. But we want to have this meeting first so I can have a free and frank exchange with local officials about this important issue. And we'll make sure that everyone gets a chance to ask all the questions you want when we're outside in the public part of the meeting."

New Hanover County officials offered to televise the meeting but Cooper's office declined.

"We did not arrange this meeting," New Hanover County manager Chris Coudriet said when asked about the decision to allow just a pool reporter into the meeting. "We were invited, so we accepted. Who is attending and what media representatives are not decisions that New Hanover County was making.

"I think the governor wants to make sure he has ample space to share with us what he is doing. and that those that are around the table-- the elected officials that are there -- have a chance to ask questions in an organized way. and then all of that will be shared in the press conference."

Cooper's visit came on the heels of a letter sent by New Hanover County Commission Chair Woody White to Cooper asking that the state "act swiftly and transparently" in responding the region's concerns over GenX, an unregulated chemical found in the Cape Fear River.

DEQ along with DHHS launched an investigation into Chemours on June 14 over the company's discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

