Clean Cape Fear to host forum on GenX, other compounds

Clean Cape Fear, in conjunction with Cape Fear Community College's Sustainability Committee, will host a forum Wednesday that "focuses solely on the science behind GenX and other perfluorinated compounds recently discovered in our drinking water."

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Lecture/Recital Auditorium in CFCC's Union Station located at 502 North Front St.

Speaking at the event will be Dr. Detlef Knappe, the NC State researcher who teamed with state regulators to study the local water supply, and Dr. Jamie DeWitt, and associate professor at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

