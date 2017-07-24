TRAFFIC ALERT: Fuel spills after Domino's truck hit in wreck

Emergency crews have blocked off the 600 block of St. Joseph Street after a fuel spill due to a wreck in Carolina Beach Monday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

Emergency crews are working to clean up a fuel spill in Carolina Beach after a Domino's Pizza truck was hit in a wreck Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the two-vehicle accident took place on North Lake Park Blvd. shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

According to officials on the scene, the 18-wheeler was parked near the Domino's Pizza at 400 N. Lake Park Blvd. when a car ran over a median and struck the truck. Fuel spilled from a tank on the side of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Domino's truck said he was in the store at the time of the wreck and didn't witness it.

As of 8 a.m., crews are still working on cleaning up the fuel at the intersection of North Lake Park Blvd. and St. Joseph Street.

