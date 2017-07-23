Khane Wins Brickyard 400 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Khane Wins Brickyard 400

Kasey Khane earned the win at the Brickyard 400 Sunday (Source:NASCAR) Kasey Khane earned the win at the Brickyard 400 Sunday (Source:NASCAR)

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won under caution in the race that took more than six hours to complete, finally finishing in fading light after 167 laps and double overtime.

Brad Keselowski finished second.

It was a wild day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. - driving the two fastest cars - going out in a crash with 49 laps to go.

That was only a prelude the nutty final 20 laps that included five crashes, two of which brought out red flags.

Busch looked as if he would make history as the first driver to win three consecutive Brickyards when he led the first 71 laps - and 87 overall. But when Truex's car slid up the track, both cars hit the wall.

That opened the door for Kahne, who had struggled all season. And as the crashes happened behind, Kahne overcame muscle cramps to hold on for his 18th career victory and first since Atlanta in 2014.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Jordan's wild journey: Spieth wins British Open

    Jordan's wild journey: Spieth wins British Open

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:11:16 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:12:47 GMT

    Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.

    More >>

    Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.

    More >>

  • Khane Wins Brickyard 400

    Khane Wins Brickyard 400

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:53:18 GMT

    Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.

    More >>

    Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.

    More >>

  • Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins 4th Tour de France title

    Team Sky rider Chris Froome wins 4th Tour de France title

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-07-23 15:00:57 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-07-23 19:32:05 GMT
    Defending champion Chris Froome is just hours from sealing a fourth Tour de France title as he sets off on the final stage of this year's race.More >>
    Defending champion Chris Froome is just hours from sealing a fourth Tour de France title as he sets off on the final stage of this year's race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly