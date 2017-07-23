Khane Wins Brickyard 400

Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.More >>
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.More >>
Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.More >>
Kasey Kahne survived a crash-marred Brickyard 400 on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory in three years.More >>
The Sharks (22-19) and Salamanders (18-24) met for a second night in a row, following Wilmington’s 6-5 win over Holly Springs. Daniel Johnson (5-2) came out dealing for the Sharks.More >>
The Sharks (22-19) and Salamanders (18-24) met for a second night in a row, following Wilmington’s 6-5 win over Holly Springs. Daniel Johnson (5-2) came out dealing for the Sharks.More >>