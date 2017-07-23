Handgun found in Scotty McCreery’s backpack at RDU, report says

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery was cited on July 13 after a 9mm handgun was found in his backpack while going through security at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. (Source: AP Images)

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery was cited on July 13 after a 9mm handgun was found in his backpack while going through security at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson along with 68 rounds of ammunition were found in the middle compartment of his backpack, an incident report states.

A Transportation Security Administration agent found the gun as it went through an X-ray machine at 6 a.m. on July 13.

The report says McCreery told RDU police he visited a firing range before heading to the airport and forgot to remove it from his backpack.

The gun had five bullets remaining in the magazine, the report says.

McCreery was cited with concealed/carry weapon permit violation.

The Garner native won season 10 of American Idol before returning home to attend N.C. State University.

In May 2014, McCreery was robbed at gunpoint while watching a movie with friends at a Raleigh apartment.

In June 2016, Mikkhail Shaw pleaded guilty to eight counts, including first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the incident.

