Multiple sexual assaults reported at party at NCSU apartment

Three incidents of sexual assault at North Carolina State University were reported to campus police on Sunday.

Officials said the three incidents allegedly took place on Friday at Wolf Village, one of the university's on-campus housing options. Wolf Village is located at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Gorman Street at 2730 Wolf Village Way.

All three incidents are alleged to have been committed at a party by male students who the female students knew. The incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the NCSU Police Department at 919-515-3000