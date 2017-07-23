One person dead after shooting in Oak Island

Oak Island Police responded to a shooting in the area of Keziah and Ocean Drive Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. (Source: WECT)

According to Oak Island Police Chief, Gred Jordan, upon their arrival, police found that there had been an altercation at the location and one individual had been shot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation and the Oak Island Police are following up on leads developed at the scene.

The Oak Island PD asks if anyone has any information that they think would be helpful regarding the incident, to contact the Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595 or call 911.

