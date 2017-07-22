Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Duck, NC

The Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing man in Currituck Sound, North Carolina, at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.



The Coast Guard stated in a release that they began searching when Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington were notified at about 1:05 p.m. that a 45-year-old man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in Currituck Sound in the vicinity of Duck, North Carolina.



Coast Guard assets involved in the search were MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head, North Carolina.



The Coast Guard’s search encompassed 39 square miles over a 14-hour period.



Also searching were crews from Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County EMS, Dare MedFlight and the Town of Duck Police Department.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the missing swimmer,” said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for the case. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we make in the Coast Guard.”

