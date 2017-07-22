Coast Guard medavacs man from Navy Ship off our coast

Coast Guard medavacs man from Navy Ship 400 miles off the coast of Wilmington Saturday (Source: WECT)

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a U.S. Navy supply vessel 160 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Saturday.

The Coast Guard stated in a release that at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in

Portsmouth received notification from the Navy vessel NAWC 38 that a 60-year-old male crew member was in need of medical care 400 miles southeast of Wilmington.

The ship’s master reported that the man had been found unconscious, was revived with an automated external defibrillator and had a weak pulse.

Command Center watchstanders directed the crew of the 192-foot offshore supply vessel to transit to a rendezvous point closer to shore and communicated hourly with the ship’s medical personnel.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City at 8:00 a.m. today and met the NAWC 38 about 160 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras at 9:50 a.m.

The helicopter crew then hoisted the man and transported him to Wilmington International Airport by noon, where EMS personnel transferred him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“We were able to deliver this man to the medical care he needed due to diligent communications and teamwork with the crew aboard the Navy ship,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Unser, operational unit controller for the case. “We hope for the man’s full medical recovery.”

