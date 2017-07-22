Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Currituck Sound near Duck on the Outer Banks. (Source: WECT) The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Currituck Sound near Duck on the Outer Banks. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (AP) -

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Currituck Sound near Duck on the Outer Banks.
    
A Coast Guard news release says the 45-year-old man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat around 1 p.m. Saturday.
    
The man had on an orange swim suit and no life jacket.
    
The Coast Guard and Dare County authorities have sent boats and a helicopter to search.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly