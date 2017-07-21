Wilmington Sharks extend win streak to four (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Holly Springs Salamanders 6-5 on the road Friday, extending the team’s wins streak to a season long four games.

Trevor McCutchin powered the Sharks’ offense, going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored.

Wilmington is now 22-19 overall, 9-4 in the second half.

The Sharks return home to Buck Hardee Field Saturday when they play host to Holly Springs. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.